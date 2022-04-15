LOOK: Custom Patrick Beverley Bud Light Can

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening to advance to the NBA Playoffs, and after the game Patrick Beverley pulled out a Bud Light.

This made for the perfect marketing opportunity, and Bud Light did not disappoint.

The company sent out a tweet to the Timberwolves star with a custom can made just for Beverly that they said they could have waiting for him after next game.

