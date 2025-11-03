Patrick Beverley Reveals 2 NBA Teams That Could Use Ja Morant
Ja Morant’s time could be ticking with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Over the weekend, the drama reached an all-time high in Memphis. Just months after the team parted ways with its head coach, Taylor Jenkins, his replacement is reportedly butting heads with the franchise star, Ja Morant.
Considering the way Morant publicly handled the situation, resulting in a one-game suspension, the organization might find it harder to side with the player this time around. The obvious result is taking action; teams are expected to be monitoring the situation on in Memphis, making him a potential trade block candidate this year.
If that’s truly the case, the former NBA veteran Patrick Beverley suggests that two teams could use Morant.
via @patbev21: Houston or Miami could def use Ja @hoopinghollerin
The Houston Rockets’ need for a veteran point guard was apparent once Fred VanVleet went down with an injury during the Rockets’ pre-training camp run. The 31-year-old guard is on pace to miss the 2025-2026 season due to a torn ACL. The injury pops up after he signed a two-year deal with the Rockets over the summer.
The Rockets’ financials are tight, making signings and trades difficult for them. Morant is a pipe dream for Houston, but considering their status as playoff contenders in the Western Conference—and potentially championship threats after acquiring Kevin Durant—the Rockets are likely to be linked to most win-now type of moves if it involves a guard.
As for the Miami Heat, they’ve been star hunting over the past years. Before the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard a few years back, he was viewed as a potential acquisition for the Heat. In the end, Miami didn’t win the sweepstakes.
The Heat still want to remain competitve in the Eastern Conference, despite cutting ties with Jimmy Butler last year. Beverley seems to see the Heat as logical suitors for the high-flying guard.
Morant will undoubtedly have a market if the Grizzlies are serious about taking calls on him. Since entering the league in 2019, Morant has been one of the most prominent guards in the game. He’s a two-time All-Star who has averaged over 20 points and six assists in each of the last four seasons.
This year, Morant has posted averages of 20.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in six games.
