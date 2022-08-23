Patrick Beverley Shares His Thoughts On The Kevin Durant Situation

Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley's VIRAL Tweet About The Kevin Durant Situation

On Tuesday, Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet sharing his thoughts on the Kevin Durant situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Beverley is currently on the Utah Jazz after being traded there this offseason by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's also played for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
On Tuesday morning, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about the Kevin Durant situation. 

Marks via the Nets: "Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

37 minutes after the Nets shared the big announcement, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet that is going viral. 

Beverley: "Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang"

The post has over 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours.  

Six minutes after the first post, he also sent out another tweet. 

Beverley: "It’s not good business. These owners can’t wait until new deal comes. All we doing is hurting the future. Good day. Blessing Gang" 

Beverley is currently on the Utah Jazz after playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves this past season. 

The Timberwolves traded him over the offseason in the blockbuster deal that got them All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. 

In addition to the Timberwolves, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. 

During the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Beverley and Durant both got ejected in Game 1 of the first-round between the Clippers and Golden State Warriors. 

Durant played for the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, prior to signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019. 

