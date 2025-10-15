Patrick Beverley Sounds Off on Russell Westbrook's Situation
Patrick Beverley is fed up with the lack of interest in the future Hall of Famer, Russell Westbrook.
It’s apparent that the NBA has decided that Westbrook’s best days are behind him, which is why he has lacked movement in the free agency market.
But Beverley believes that teams are making a mistake. The former NBA veteran is in clear disbelief over the fact that teams aren’t giving Westbrook a chance for the 2025-2026 season.
“Russ got a bad take because of that Lakers team. That's the truth, bro, that's the truth,” Beverley said on ‘The Pat Bev Pod.’
“You talked to [Tyronn Lue]—T. Lou did an interview [saying], ‘I love Russ.’ Ever since Russ left the Lakers, bro, he's been on a minimum bro, we've never seen this, ever. We've never seen a player who's been the MVP, who's impacted the game, they call him names and tell me he can't shoot. Go to the playoffs, shoots 40 percent with the Clippers the very next year, right? Take a less role with the Lakers, take a less role with the Clippers, he’s been a sixth man ever since he left the Lakers. He’s a starting point guard in the NBA!”
Although Westbrook did start the final 21 games of the 2022-2023 season, when he first made it to the Clippers, he took a bench role the following year.
In 2023-2024, Westbrook came off the bench for all but 11 of the 68 games he played. The veteran guard averaged 22.5 minutes per game, posting averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
When Westbrook joined the Denver Nuggets last season, he appeared in the starting five 36 times. The veteran guard totaled 75 appearances during the regular season. When the Nuggets went through their playoff run, Westbrook came off the bench for all 13 games.
“He's arguably one of the top three point guards to ever play the game,” Beverley continued. “You tell me this man can't get on the team, all because he's because he's passionate? All because he stretches with the team every single practice? All because, if it's a team out and he's there all the expletive time?”
Beverley believes that Westbrook’s lack of offers at this stage is due to certain narratives created about the former MVP that simply aren’t true. The fact that Beverley is the one publicly endorsing Westbrook speaks volumes.
Will another NBA player’s public defense of Westbrook help a team see the situation through a different lens? Time will tell.