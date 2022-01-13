Patty Mills Status For Thunder-Nets Game
Patty Mills has been ruled out for the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center on Thursday night, and for the game they will resting veteran point guard Patty Mills.
The status of Mills can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets are coming off of a win the night before in Chicago against the Bulls, and they are now 26-14 on the season in 40 games.
The Bulls are the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Nets remain just 1.5 games behind at the second seed.
They are expected to be a team who is competing for a title this season.
As for the Thunder, they are in a complete rebuilding mode, and in the 40 games they have played they are 13-27.
