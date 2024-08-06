Paul George Reacts To Philadelphia 76ers Most Recent Addition
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most active teams in the NBA over the offseason.
Most recently, the team signed NBA Champion Reggie Jackson, who had spent the previous two seasons with the Denver Nuggets.
Paul George, who also joined the team over the offseason, spent time with Jackson on the Los Angeles Clippers.
In the latest episode of his show (Podcast P with Paul George), he spoke about their relationship.
George: "Reggie is someone that I'm familiar and comfortable with and to have him there definitely helps... We have an amazing bond off the court. On the court, we had an amazing chemistry and knew how to win together. I'm excited to have Reggie back. He's a life long friend."
Jackson finished this past year with averages of 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He was teammates with George for part of four seasons in Los Angeles (they reached the Western Conference finals in 2020).
As for George, he was the biggest addition of the offseason for any team in the league.
The nine-time NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
George and Jackson are joining a 76ers team that lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
