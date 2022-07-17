4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
Paul Millsap still remains a free agent on July 17. The NBA veteran played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers last season.

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, which began on June 30 at 6 P.M. Eastern Time. 

There are still a lot of notable players that are available, and one of them is four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap. 

Last season, the NBA veteran played for the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 37-year-old began his season with the Nets, but was traded to the 76ers in the James Harden trade. 

He averaged 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in the 33 games that he played for the two teams.  

In addition to the Nets and 76ers, he has played for the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks.   

He started out his career by playing for the Jazz for the first seven years he was in the NBA, but the best years of his career came when he was on the Hawks. 

With the Hawks, he made the All-Star Game in all four seasons he was in Atlanta. 

They also made the NBA Playoffs every single season he was there. 

This past season, the 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat after beating the Toronto Raptors in the first-round. 

Millsap only appeared in one game during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

However, he has played in 130 career playoff games and has averages of 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. 

There is no question that he could be a great veteran for a young team, or add depth to a contender next season. 

