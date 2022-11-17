Paul Pierce Makes A Bold Claim About Ja Morant

Ja Morant has become one of the best (and most exciting) players in the NBA since being drafted with the second-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Last season, he made his first All-Star Game, and this season he is averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently tweeted a bold claim about the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Pierce: "Ja Morant Most Exciting Player to watch n NBA and it’s not even close"

That is high praise for Morant coming a Basketball Hall of Famer, NBA Champion and ten-time NBA All-Star.

There are a lot of exciting players in the NBA, and Morant would be at the top of most people's lists.

On Tuesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans, he had an incredible dunk where he switched hands mid-air.

The play went viral, and Bleacher Report's post on Twitter has nearly 800,000 views.

In addition to being exciting, he is also contributing in a big way to winning.

The Grizzlies had the second-best record in the regular season last year and won a playoff series over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So far this season, they are off to a solid start with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games.

In addition to playing for the Celtics, Pierce played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

His career averages are 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 1,343 regular season games (19 seasons).

He also played in astonishing 170 career NBA Playoff games.