Skip to main content

Paul Pierce Makes A Bold Claim About Ja Morant

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce sent out a tweet with high praise for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ja Morant has become one of the best (and most exciting) players in the NBA since being drafted with the second-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Last season, he made his first All-Star Game, and this season he is averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently tweeted a bold claim about the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Pierce: "Ja Morant Most Exciting Player to watch n NBA and it’s not even close"

That is high praise for Morant coming a Basketball Hall of Famer, NBA Champion and ten-time NBA All-Star. 

There are a lot of exciting players in the NBA, and Morant would be at the top of most people's lists. 

On Tuesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans, he had an incredible dunk where he switched hands mid-air.  

The play went viral, and Bleacher Report's post on Twitter has nearly 800,000 views.

In addition to being exciting, he is also contributing in a big way to winning. 

The Grizzlies had the second-best record in the regular season last year and won a playoff series over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So far this season, they are off to a solid start with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games. 

In addition to playing for the Celtics, Pierce played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

His career averages are 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 1,343 regular season games (19 seasons). 

He also played in astonishing 170 career NBA Playoff games. 

USATSI_7060420_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce Makes A Bold Claim About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17673170_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Suns Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19446870_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Injured In Pacers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19265654_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273064_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Suns Updated Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19121457_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Pelicans Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar