    December 21, 2021
    Paul Pierce's Hilarious Tweet About Carson Wentz
    Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Carson Wentz on Saturday night after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots. Pierce played for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over his Hall of Fame NBA career.
    NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Carson Wentz after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots 27-17 on Saturday evening.

    The tweet from Pierce can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

    Even though the Colts won by double-digits, Wentz threw just 12 passes and only completed five for 57 yards.

    He threw one touchdown and one interception. 

    Pierce was recently inducted to the Hall of Famer earlier this year after his incredible 19-year career that saw him win the 2008 NBA Championship (and Finals MVP), make ten All-Star games and four All-NBA teams.   

    He played for the Boston Celtics for the majority of his career, but also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers (where he played for Doc Rivers again). 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

