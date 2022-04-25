Paul Pierce's Viral Tweet About Jayson Tatum And Kevin Durant

Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are in the middle of a first-round playoff series that has seen the Celtics win all three of the first games.

Game 4 is being played at Barclays Center on Monday evening and the Celtics will have a chance to go for the sweep.

On Saturday, Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant that has gone viral.

Pierce's tweet: "I think Jason Tatum maybe surpassing Kevin Durant right before our eyes in the NBA hierarchy"

Pierce is one of the greatest players in the history of the Celtics organization, so his words on the matter definitely carry merit.

Durant was the MVP in 2014 and he won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

As for Tatum, he has done neither of those things, but he still just 24-years-old, while Durant is 33.

At worst, Tatum is on the verge of becoming better than Durant in the next few seasons.

Pierce won an NBA Title in 2008 with the Celtics, and has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets during his Hall of Fame career.

