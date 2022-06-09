Skip to main content

NBA Playoffs: Paul Pierce Tweets Viral Photo During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Paul Pierce sent out a tweet that went viral during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is taking place in Boston between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.    

During the game, Paul Pierce sent out a tweet during the game with an awesome photo, and the post is going viral.   

Pierce won the NBA Championship in 2008 with the Celtics, and was also on the team in 2010 when they had last made the Finals. 

As for the Warriors, they are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. 

They have also won three titles in that span.  

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after they split the first two games at the Chase Center.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10604464_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce Tweets Viral Photo During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar50 seconds ago
USATSI_18499089_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Scuffle In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_4916690_168388303_lowres
News

A Very Special Guest Is At Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18196623_168388303_lowres
News

Something Absurd Happened Before Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18165859_168388303_lowres-2
News

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup For Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18422623_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry And Others Walk Into The Arena Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17448881_168388303_lowres
Betting

NBA Finals: Who's The Public Betting On In Game 3?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16124311_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3: Final Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18363433_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Warriors Steve Kerr Talks To Media Ahead Of Game 3

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago