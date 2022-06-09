NBA Playoffs: Paul Pierce Tweets Viral Photo During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals
Paul Pierce sent out a tweet that went viral during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals is taking place in Boston between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.
During the game, Paul Pierce sent out a tweet during the game with an awesome photo, and the post is going viral.
Pierce won the NBA Championship in 2008 with the Celtics, and was also on the team in 2010 when they had last made the Finals.
As for the Warriors, they are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
They have also won three titles in that span.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after they split the first two games at the Chase Center.
