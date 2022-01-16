Skip to main content
Pelicans And Nets Starting Lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in New York on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in New York at Barclays Center on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nets can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Nets come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 26-15 in 41 games. 

They are 11-11 in 22 games at Barclays Center this season. 

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 16-26 record in 42 games, and are the 13th seed in the Western Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17485726_168388303_lowres
