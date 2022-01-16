Pelicans And Nets Starting Lineups
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in New York on Saturday night.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in New York at Barclays Center on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nets can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 26-15 in 41 games.
They are 11-11 in 22 games at Barclays Center this season.
As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 16-26 record in 42 games, and are the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
