Here's What The Pelicans Reportedly Traded For C.J. McCollum
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans have acquired C.J. McCollum in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The details of the trade can be seen in the tweet embedded above from Wojnarowski, and the story on ESPN from Andrew Lopez can be read in the hyperlink here.
Full trade (according to Wojnarowski):
Pelicans: C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell.
Trail Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.
The Pelicans have been a bad team this season, because 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson has yet to play in a game.
However, Brandon Ingram has done enough to have them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference at 21-32.
Therefore, the addition of McCollum could help them make a run at the playoffs as soon as this season.
