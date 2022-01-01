Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The starting lineup for the Pelicans against the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pelicans hav not had Zion Williamson play in any games this season, and on Saturday they will be without their other top player Brandon Ingram.

On the season the Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the NBA, and are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-22 record in 35 games.

However, they have gone an impressive 6-4 in their last ten games of the season.

As for the Bucks, they come into the game with a 24-13 record.

