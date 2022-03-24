Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Louisiana on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram for the game, while the Bulls will be without All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Currently, the Pelicans are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-42 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.
They have been without All-Star Zion Williamson for the entire season, and still currently a team that would be the play-in tournament if the season ended right now.
