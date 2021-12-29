Publish date:
Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Cavs
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Louisiana on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pelicans come into the game with a 12-24 record in 34 games this season, and have been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.
They have yet to have Zion Williamson play in any games this season, and do not appear as if they will have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.
As for the Cavs, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have an impressive 21-13 record in 34 games this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.