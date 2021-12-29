Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Cavs

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Louisiana on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pelicans come into the game with a 12-24 record in 34 games this season, and have been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

They have yet to have Zion Williamson play in any games this season, and do not appear as if they will have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.

As for the Cavs, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have an impressive 21-13 record in 34 games this season.

