Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Cavs
    Publish date:

    Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Cavs

    The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
    Author:

    The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Louisiana on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup for the Pelicans against the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pelicans come into the game with a 12-24 record in 34 games this season, and have been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA. 

    They have yet to have Zion Williamson play in any games this season, and do not appear as if they will have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.  

    As for the Cavs, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have an impressive 21-13 record in 34 games this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17348629_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Cavs

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
    News

    Rockets Starting Lineup On Tuesday

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17033247_168388303_lowres
    News

    New York Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17182212_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17407809_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Timberwolves Injury Report For Game Against Knicks

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17417656_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brandon Ingram's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16005575_168388303_lowres
    News

    Immanuel Quickley's Updated Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17397943_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Jonas Valanciunas Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

    37 minutes ago