Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Louisiana, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The Pelicans come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-30 record in the 48 games that they have played.

They are 11-12 in the 23 games that they have played at home in New Orleans.

As for the Celtics, they are coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Friday night.

They are 25-25 in the 50 games that they have played so far this season.

The Pelicans missed the postseason last year, and the Celtics made the first round.

