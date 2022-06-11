Joel Embiid's One-Word Tweet During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid sent out a tweet during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.
During the game, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid sent out a tweet with just one-word.
Embiid's tweet: "AMAZING"
The Warriors now have all of the momentum going back home for Game 5 on Monday night.
Both teams in the series have gone 1-1 at home.
As for Embiid and the 76ers, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in six games.
The Heat then lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games.
