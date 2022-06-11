Joel Embiid's One-Word Tweet During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.

During the game, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid sent out a tweet with just one-word.

Embiid's tweet: "AMAZING"

The Warriors now have all of the momentum going back home for Game 5 on Monday night.

Both teams in the series have gone 1-1 at home.

As for Embiid and the 76ers, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in six games.

The Heat then lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games.

Related stories on NBA basketball