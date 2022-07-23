The 76ers Could Have Had A Big-3 Of Devin Booker, Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons

The Phoenix Suns drafted All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Booker is one of the best draft picks in the history of the franchise, and he has turned into a borderline superstar in the NBA.

However, the Philadelphia 76ers could have drafted Booker in 2015.

They had the third overall pick, and went with Jahlil Okafor.

Okafor was coming off a sensational with Duke, but he spent less than three full seasons with the 76ers, and never lived up to his potential.

What The 76ers Could Have Looked Like:

Therefore, the 76ers missed out on the opportunity to form one of the best big-threes in all of basketball.

In 2014, they drafted superstar Joel Embiid, and in 2016 they selected three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.

Simmons, Booker and Embiid, would have formed an offense that would be near impossible to guard.

Embiid can shoot, but is also one of the most dominant players in the paint, and Simmons is a star defender and excellent passer.

Booker is the perfect compliment to those two, because he excels at scoring.

In addition, Booker is only 25-years-old, so they would been set up for over a decade.

No one will ever know how that would have turned out, but it's something intriguing to imagine.

The 76ers traded Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets this year, and he and Embiid never got out of the second-round of the NBA Playoffs together, which was a disappointment.