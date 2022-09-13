Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announcing Signing Of Montrezl Harrell

Making the Eastern Conference Semifinals four of the last five seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers are right on the cusp of being a true championship contender in the Eastern Conference.

Their lack of secondary talent has hurt their chances to be successful in the postseason over the last few years, which is why 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, and general manager Elton Brand went out and made some key signings this offseason.

Philadelphia brought in both P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr., two players who Morey knows well from his time leading the Houston Rockets’ front-office and two players who have a strong relationship with All-Star guard James Harden. The 76ers also recently made another key addition to their roster by signing former 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.

The addition of Harrell will prove to be essential for the 76ers as they strive for postseason success and on Tuesday, the team officially announced that Montrezl Harrell has signed his new contract.

Harrell, 28, played for both the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets a season ago, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 23.1 minutes over the course of 71 total games. He also managed to shoot 64.5% from the floor on over 500 attempts.

According to the 76ers press release, Montrezl Harrell is just one of two players in the league to have scored at least 5,000 points off the bench over the last five seasons, joining Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, and he is also the only NBA player to tally at least 4,000 points and 1,000 rebounds as a reserve since the start of the 2018-19 season, leading the league with 41 double-doubles during that span.

A true “bruiser-like” big man in the paint, Harrell is the perfect type of big man for the 76ers to have behind All-Star center Joel Embiid. Not only is he a fantastic two-way big man, but Harrell will be able to hold things down as an interior scorer and rebounder, giving Embiid the necessary rest throughout the season that he has not necessarily had the last few years.

Having high championship aspirations entering the 2022-23 season, the Philadelphia 76ers have definitely made their mark this NBA offseason. Everything about this roster points in the direction of them being one of the final teams standing in the playoffs this upcoming year and Montrezl Harrell will prove to be a very valuable asset for them.