Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the better teams in the league over the last few weeks and they currently find themselves with an 18-12 record ahead of their game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday, the 76ers made a roster move by recalling former first-round pick Jaden Springer, who had been sent to the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.

Springer, 20, was drafted 28th overall by the Sixers in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he has barely played at the NBA level. Since the start of last season, Springer has only played in six games for the 76ers, four of which have come this year.

Still a young and athletic guard, the 76ers are hopeful that Jaden Springer will continue to develop into a versatile talent they can utilize on both ends of the floor.

Once again, the 76ers find themselves as championship hopefuls in what has turned out to be a very crowded Eastern Conference.

They currently find themselves six games above .500 on the season, yet they are still 3.5 games out of first-place.

Joel Embiid is having another MVP-like season, James Harden would be considered the league leader in assists per game if he had played in enough games to this point in the season and Tobias Harris has been having a steady season out on the wing.

However, the 76ers continue to be without Tyrese Maxey, who is still recovering from a left foot fracture.

Prior to their Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, the 76ers will host the Los Angeles Clippers.

