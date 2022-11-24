Looking to add some more backcourt depth, the Philadelphia 76ers have decided to waive undrafted rookie Michael Foster Jr., who was on a two-way contract, in favor of former 2020 second-round pick Saben Lee.

The 76ers made this announcement official on Wednesday, a day after they defeated the Brooklyn Nets with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden out of the lineup due to injuries.

Lee, 23, was drafted 38th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz and he began his career with the Detroit Pistons, where he spent two seasons before being dealt to the Jazz this past offseason in the deal that sent Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit.

Playing in 85 total games with the Pistons, Lee averaged 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent from three-point range. He also started in 7 games during his rookie season with the Pistons.

Following the trade that sent Saben Lee to Utah this past summer, Lee was waived by the Jazz and he signed with the Phoenix Suns before being waived again. Most recently, Lee signed an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the Toronto Raptors and has spent time in the G League this year with the Raptors 905, averaging 21.7 points and 6.0 assists through seven games with the Raptors 905.

With Maxey and Harden both expected to miss the next couple of weeks, Lee will likely get some chances to play with the Sixers, especially since Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton are really their only other guards available right now.

Currently 9-8, the 76ers have struggled with consistency early on this season as a result of all of their injuries.

