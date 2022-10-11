Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard

Skip to main content
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.

After signing Mac McClung to an Exhibit-10 training camp deal on October 8, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive the second-year guard on Monday, first reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

McClung, 23, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and ended up joining the Los Angeles Lakers for Summer League shortly after. After signing an undrafted rookie deal with the Lakers, McClung was waived and signed a deal with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

On December 22, 2021, Mac McClung signed a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls and then earned a second 10-day contract with Chicago, but he only played in one game with the team. McClung then returned to the South Bay Lakers, only to sign a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on April 9, 2022.

Playing with the Golden State Warriors this summer after being waived by the Lakers, McClung signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Golden State to compete for a roster spot. He was waived by the Warriors on October 3.

Now, after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers, it is expected that McClung will continue to work on his game in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers G League affiliates. This is certainly not the last chance the athletic, crafty guard will get at the NBA level.

The 76ers are set to open up the 2022-23 NBA season on the road against the Boston Celtics on October 18 in the first game of the new season. 

