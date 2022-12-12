Joel Embiid Makes NBA History In 76ers Win On Sunday Night

Very few players in the NBA are able to control the pace of play and completely take over a game on the offensive-end of the floor.

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of those players in All-Star center Joel Embiid.

For back-to-back seasons now, Embiid has finished as the runner-up for the league’s MVP award and so far this year, the Sixers’ star has been doing everything he can to prove that he is the league’s best talent.

On Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Joel Embiid not only led the 76ers to a 18-point victory, marking their second straight win, but he had himself a very special night.

Logging 34 minutes, Embiid went 20-32 from the floor, including 2-3 from three-point range, for 53 points and he also finished the game with 12 rebounds, giving him his second 50-point double-double of the season and his 11th overall double-double of the season.

According to Basketball Reference, Joel Embiid now ranks second amongst all NBA players since the merger for the most games of at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and 60 percent field goal percentage with four total games, passing the likes of Karl Malone and LeBron James. He trails only Hall-of-Famer Michael Jordan (6) for the most in the league since the merger.

Embiid is also the first player this season to record multiple 50-point games and he is the first player in 76ers’ history with multiple 50-point games in a season since Allen Iverson had three games with at least 50 points during the 2003-04 season.

Since the start of December, Embiid is now averaging 41.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the floor.

Beating the Hornets on Sunday night, the 76ers move to 14-12 on the season and they are beginning to look like the playoff contenders many thought they could be at the beginning of the year.

However, this team seems to go as far as Joel Embiid is able to carry them.

Then again, if he is going to be having 50-point night over the course of the 82-game season, the 76ers may not need anything else!

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.