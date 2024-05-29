Fastbreak

Phoenix Mercury Make WNBA History in Worst Way Possible

The Phoenix Mercury made WNBA history on Tuesday night, but for the wrong reason. The team made just one-of-27 shots from behind the 3-point line against the Connecticut Sun, recording the worst single-game percentage in league history.

Well, the Phoenix Mercury are in the WNBA record book. It's just not exactly for the best reason.

In Tuesday night's game against the Connecticut Sun, the Mercury made just one-of-27 shots from 3-point range. That amounted to a 3.7% clip from behind the arc, the lowest 3-point field goal percentage in a single game in WNBA history.

The Sun ran away with the game, posting a 70-47 victory to improve to 6-0 on the year. Phoenix dropped to 3-3 on the season.

The lone make from long range for the Mercury came from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. She finished the night making one-of-three attempts from deep.

Diana Taurasi missed seven shots from long range and Kahleah Copper and Sophie Cunningham each missed five. Morgan Bertsch attempted four three-pointers in the contest and Natasha Cloud tossed up three shots from deep.

Phoenix ended Tuesday's game making just 15-of-64 shots from the floor and went 16-of-22 from the free throw line. The Mercury also accounted for 20 turnovers in the loss.

So, basically it was a poor performance all around for the Mercury. But give Connecticut some props. The Sun tightened up their defensive effort to start the year with a sixth straight win.

The good news for the Mercury? They have a chance to get back on the floor and shake it off quickly. Phoenix will play the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night with the game airing on CBS Sports Network.

It will be the first of three meetings between the Mercury and Liberty.

