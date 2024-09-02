Phoenix Mercury Make WNBA History with New Technical Foul Record
The Phoenix Mercury are part of WNBA history. It may not be the best type of history, though.
Sunday night, the Mercury were assessed three technical fouls in a 97-79 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. With those, the team has now been hit with 33 technical fouls on the season, setting an all-time WNBA record.
There are still seven games remaining on Phoenix's schedule, which means there's still time to build on that total, too.
Additionally, Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud both picked up their seventh technical fouls of the season, which means they'd face a one-game suspension by the league.
Cloud will Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Dream, but Taurasi's technical has been rescinded. That mean's she'll be able to play in the next game.
After the game, Taurasi smirked in the postgame press conference when teammate Sophie Cunningham mentioned Phoenix's technical foul record. It was a funny moment after a tough loss for the Mercury.
Last week, Cloud and teammate Brittney Griner expressed frustration over the league's officiating this season.
"I think an overall conversation that needs to be addressed this year — y'all just heard A'ja (Wilson) talk about it, you've heard other top players talk about the issues. We're expected to come out every single night and put an elite product on the floor. We need our counterparts who are also part of this game to do their jobs," Cloud said, following a game against the New York Liberty. "But it needs to be addressed. This isn't the first time we're talking about it and we're not the first team to talk about, we're not the first players to talk about it. At some point, the W has to be serious about this."
Phoenix is now 16-17 on the season.