Phoenix Mercury Naming New Practice Facility Courts After Diana Taurasi
The Phoenix Mercury and owner Mat Ishbia are honoring longtime franchise player and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi. The courts at the team's new state-of-the-art practice facility will be named after the former league MVP and three-time champion.
Taurasi has spent her entire WNBA career in Phoenix. She was the No. 1 overall pick out of UConn in 2024 and has been the franchise player for the Mercury for two decades.
"She's dedicated her career to us for 20 years, now we're dedicating the courts to our 3x WNBA Champion, 6x Olympian, and 11x All-Star!" the Mercury's social media team wrote.
"The Phoenix Mercury and owner Mat Ishbia will celebrate the official grand opening of the Mercury's new state-of-the-art, $70 million practice facility next week! Both courts will be named the Diana Taurasi Court adorned with a one-of-a-kind Taurasi-inspired logo."
Taurasi is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. She's an 11-time All-Star and a 10-time first-team All-WNBA selection. Taurasi is also the league's all-time leading scorer with more than 10,000 points (and counting) to her name.
"It's only right that the biggest WNBA All-Star Weekend in the history of our league begins by honoring the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time), Diana Taurasi," Ishbia wrote on X. "We are excited to name the courts at our brand new (Phoenix Mercury) practice facility after the best to ever play in the WNBA. Congrats (Diana Taurasi)!"
Even in her 21st season in the WNBA, Taurasi is proving to be incredibly productive. She's averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Mercury so far this season.
Taurasi was also named a WNBA All-Star and will play for the United States Women's National Team in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.