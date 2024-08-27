Mercury's Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner Sound Off on WNBA Officiating
The list of notable WNBA players commenting on the league's officiating continues to grow. Phoenix Mercury guarrd Natasha Cloud and center Brittney Griner had some comments following Monday's 84-70 loss to the New York Liberty.
Cloud and Griner were frustrated with the officiating following Monday's loss to the Liberty, citing the foul disparity as a major factor in the game. New York was 14-of-16 from the free throw line while Phoenix attempted just four shots from the charity stripe.
"When you only have four free throw attempts, it's kind of hard to win games," Cloud said after the game. Griner chimed in, "I mean, four free throws. Wow. That's crazy."
But Cloud was just getting started. She then explained why the league needs to start taking officiating seriously, especially with the popularity of women's basketball on the rise.
"I think an overall conversation that needs to be addressed this year — y'all just heard A'ja (Wilson) talk about it, you've heard other top players talk about the issues. We're expected to come out every single night and put an elite product on the floor. We need our counterparts who are also part of this game to do their jobs," Cloud said.
"They shot 16 free throw attempts, we shot four. BG shot two. How many shot attempts did she have? It just is not adding up. And everyone wants to know why the Phoenix Mercury have the most tech(nical fouls) in the league, it's because it's not being called equally on both ends of the floor. So, we're having to advocate every single night, fight every single night, because we're bringing the best product we can to the floor and we're not being rewarded for it.
"To only shoot four free throws during a game is insane. For their starters to have no fouls except for (Leonie) Fiebich is insane in a 40-minute game. So, whatever happens, happens. But it needs to be addressed. This isn't the first time we're talking about it and we're not the first team to talk about, we're not the first players to talk about it. At some point, the W has to be serious about this."
Following Cloud's plea to the league, Griner added a joke to close the matter.
"I mean, damn, they play a real clean game, I guess," Griner said.
Cloud and Griner are the most recent players to voice displeasure with the league's officiating. On Sunday, Wilson had some words about the matter following the Las Vegas Aces' thrilling 77-75 win over the Chicago Sky.
"Everyone has to do their job, from the players to the coaches, we all have to do our job," Wilson said. "And I don't appreciate being looked at and stared at as if you're trying to intimidate me or act like I don't have a voice on this court. So, yes, we are messing up defensively and it's like we're not engaged. We need to get engaged and that's on us.
"So yes we are messing up defensively and it's like we're not engaged and we need to get engaged. And that's on us. But also it goes hand-in-hand. And if I get fined for this I am terribly sorry but it's ridiculous. We've been going through this all season. So, everybody gotta do their job."
With complaints growing across the WNBA about the officiating, it's important for the league to take a serious look at the situation at the end of the year.