Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for each team's first game of the regular season.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Finney-Smith, McGee on Wednesday."