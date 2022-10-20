Skip to main content
Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups

Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for each team's first game of the regular season. 

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Finney-Smith, McGee on Wednesday."

USATSI_19212514_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18582735_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19261286_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Darius Garland's Injury Status In Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17768826_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Lakers 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19209091_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Thunder Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19212250_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet Before Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19187528_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18011244_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls And Miami Heat's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar