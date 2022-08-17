Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Suns posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon and they did so in a very creative way.

Coming off a 64-18 season, marking the most wins in a single season in team history, the Suns only goal entering the 2022-23 season is to get back to the NBA Finals and win their first championship, something they came close to doing in 2020.

Phoenix will open up the new year at home on Wednesday, October 19 against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The last time these two teams played each other, Doncic and the Mavs blasted the Suns 123-90 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

While there was talk of Deandre Ayton possibly being moved in a sign-and-trade this offseason for Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant, trade talks for Phoenix have died down a lot, especially after they extended the contracts of both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Chris Paul is returning for his 18th season in the league after having no doubts about his future following the Suns’ most recent playoff defeat and All-Defensive wing Mikal Bridges is also back for Phoenix as he prepares for his 5th season.

Returning basically their entire roster from last season, as well as adding the likes of Josh Okogie and Damion Lee for bench depth, the Suns should once again be one of the more dominant teams in the NBA. They have one of the best cores in the entire league and over the last two seasons, the Suns have proven to be one of the better teams during the course of the regular season.

The only question for them though is whether or not they can put it all together come time for the postseason.