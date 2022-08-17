Skip to main content
Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released, including the 82-game slate for the Phoenix Suns this upcoming year.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Suns posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon and they did so in a very creative way.

Coming off a 64-18 season, marking the most wins in a single season in team history, the Suns only goal entering the 2022-23 season is to get back to the NBA Finals and win their first championship, something they came close to doing in 2020.

Phoenix will open up the new year at home on Wednesday, October 19 against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The last time these two teams played each other, Doncic and the Mavs blasted the Suns 123-90 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

While there was talk of Deandre Ayton possibly being moved in a sign-and-trade this offseason for Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant, trade talks for Phoenix have died down a lot, especially after they extended the contracts of both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Chris Paul is returning for his 18th season in the league after having no doubts about his future following the Suns’ most recent playoff defeat and All-Defensive wing Mikal Bridges is also back for Phoenix as he prepares for his 5th season.

Returning basically their entire roster from last season, as well as adding the likes of Josh Okogie and Damion Lee for bench depth, the Suns should once again be one of the more dominant teams in the NBA. They have one of the best cores in the entire league and over the last two seasons, the Suns have proven to be one of the better teams during the course of the regular season.

The only question for them though is whether or not they can put it all together come time for the postseason. 

Tags
terms:
NBA Schedule2022-23 NBA SeasonNBA News

USATSI_18042569_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel15 seconds ago
USATSI_18060820_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Lonzo Ball Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17955576_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Schedule: Team-By-Team Nationally Televised Games

By Brett Siegel59 minutes ago
USATSI_10881198_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Draymond Green Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18154021_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Full 2022-23 Schedule

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17978170_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Boston Celtics Full 2022-23 Schedule

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18060010_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LOOK: New York Knicks Full 2022-23 Schedule

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (3)
News

Notable Days And Games On 2022-23 NBA Schedule

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17805922_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Golden State Warriors Full 2022-23 Schedule

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago