Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a very successful season with the best record in the entire NBA (64-18).  

They were the top seed in the Western Conference and looked poised to make a deep run in the postseason. 

Unfortunately, they lost in Game 7 of the second round to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. 

In 2021, the Suns made it to the NBA Finals.

Led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, they are one of the premier teams in the entire league.

On Monday, the team made a big announcement that fans will be excited about.

The Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys. 

The Suns always have some of the best uniforms, and this one is no different. 

They also shard a video that head coach Monty Williams narrated. 

"Phoenix, The Valley, if you're here, you get it," Williams said in the video. "It's not just a destination or a point on a map. It's more than that. It's attitude, a way of life, a connection, a community, a bond, a motivation to get to work when no one is paying attention. A resiliency forged by desert heat. An unwavering pursuit of greatness that gets us up in the morning and takes us into the night. When you're here, you feel it that pride it's unmistakable. We're here facing every challenge together."

The Suns will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19th when they host the Mavs in Arizona.

