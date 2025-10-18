Phoenix Suns Shock NBA World With Decision on Jared Butler
The Phoenix Suns shocked the basketball world on Friday night with their latest roster move.
According to a report, the Suns are cutting ties with the veteran guard, Jared Butler. The timing of the move was a head-scratcher to many, considering Butler just had a dominant showing earlier this week.
via @MikeAScotto: The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Jared Butler. He recently had 35 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in a preseason win over the Lakers.
Even when it wasn’t a shockingly high-scoring performance against the Lakers, Butler still put together a solid 12-point outing on 50 percent shooting from the field before that.
It seemed Butler had a solid chance at sticking around in Phoenix and potentially cracking the Suns’ rotation. It turns out that the Suns weren’t as high on the veteran guard, who will hit waivers and potentially make his way back to the NBA free agency market.
via @J_Hooper11: Never too high never too low
NBA Fans Are Shocked at the Suns’ Decision
@1NJAYCDB: Tuff smh
@kurshe7: he did all that for nothing
@SleeperHawks: Expand the league
@rvpats1212: The NBA is a cold world
@BallGreatness: I guess nothing is enough then
Back in 2021, Butler entered the NBA as a second-round pick. He spent his college years at Baylor, where he spent three NCAA seasons.
Over that time, Butler appeared in 84 games, seeing the court for 29 minutes per outing. During his final season with the Bears, Butler produced 16.7 points per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
The New Orleans Pelicans selected Butler with the 40th overall pick in 2021, but he was traded to the Utah Jazz. The veteran has played for several teams before making his way to the Suns. After a 42-game run against Utah as a rookie, Butler spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For two years, he suited up for the Washington Wizards, but he was traded after making 32 appearances in his second season with the Wizards. Butler appeared in 28 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last year. He had the best stretch of his career by averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.
@DunnMuse0: gonna be good a pickup for some team
@ErrorPC_: Why would he get waived??
@hunnybun98: Reminder that pre season games mean nothing
@DonButler20: Makes no sense
@pto_craxx: He definitely gonna get picked up
When Butler reached free agency back in July, the Sixers allowed him to walk as an unrestricted free agent. The veteran guard reportedly signed a $2.5 million deal to join the Suns.
With Butler on pace to become a free agent, he is one of the most intriguing guards available. Currently, the NBA has several notable names on the open market, including Malik Beasley, Cory Joseph, Alec Burks, Patty Mills, and Monte Morris.
The Suns might’ve shocked NBA fans with their decision, but we’ll soon see if another team will take advantage of his newfound availability.