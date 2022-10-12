Skip to main content
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player

Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns signed Saben Lee. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns will play their fourth preseason game on Wednesday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings in Arizona.

The NBA season will begin in just one week, so this time of the year sees a lot of transactions at the back end of the roster.

On Tuesday, the Suns made several transactions, which included the signing of Saben Lee (h/t Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports and Hoops Rumors).

The team also signed Adonis Arms and waived Frank Jackson.  

Lee was the 38th overall pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons. 

In 85 career games, he has averages of 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

However, he has not been a good shooter (43.4% from the field and 26.5% from the three-point range).

Over the offseason, he was traded to the Utah Jazz in the deal that landed the Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic.

Lee was recently waived by the Jazz.

Last season, he was very productive in the G League with averages of 24.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest in 19 regular season games.

At just 23 years old, he is an intriguing prospect.

The Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA after making the NBA Finals in 2021 and finishing the regular season with the best record in the league in 2022.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19, when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. 

USATSI_18097688_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18016133_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_8517065_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17876652_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Finish With The Worst Record?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16948659_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Awards Media Poll: Defensive Player of the Year

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18582645_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Awards Media Poll: Rookie of the Year

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19188713_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Awards Media Poll: Most Improved Player

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17896994_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Awards Media Poll: Most Valuable Player

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7850181_168388303_lowres
News

Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

By Ben Stinar