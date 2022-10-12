Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player

The Phoenix Suns will play their fourth preseason game on Wednesday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings in Arizona.

The NBA season will begin in just one week, so this time of the year sees a lot of transactions at the back end of the roster.

On Tuesday, the Suns made several transactions, which included the signing of Saben Lee (h/t Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports and Hoops Rumors).

The team also signed Adonis Arms and waived Frank Jackson.

Lee was the 38th overall pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

In 85 career games, he has averages of 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

However, he has not been a good shooter (43.4% from the field and 26.5% from the three-point range).

Over the offseason, he was traded to the Utah Jazz in the deal that landed the Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic.

Lee was recently waived by the Jazz.

Last season, he was very productive in the G League with averages of 24.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest in 19 regular season games.

At just 23 years old, he is an intriguing prospect.

The Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA after making the NBA Finals in 2021 and finishing the regular season with the best record in the league in 2022.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19, when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.