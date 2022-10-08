Chris Paul Reacts To Team USA Documentary

On Friday, Netflix released a documentary that all basketball fans will love.

They put together a film on the 2008 Team USA men's basketball team (also known as the "Redeem Team.")

In 2004, Team USA won the Bronze Medal in Athens, Greece, but they won the Gold Medal in 2008 in Beijing, China.

One of the players on that team was a young Chris Paul, who was only 23 years old and playing for the New Orleans Hornets.

He is now 37 years old and playing for the Phoenix Suns.

After the film was released, he sent out a tweet.

Paul: "Jus finished watching the Redeem Team doc. Watched it like I wasn’t even there. Brought back a lot of great memories. I had goosebumps watching the whole time. Grateful for those moments, that team and the opportunity!! Damn I miss Kob #RedeemTeam"

Paul's post is going viral and has over 16,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

The 2008 olympic team also featured current NBA players such as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

Since 2008, Team USA has also won the Gold Medal in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Last season, Paul averaged 14.7 points and 10.8 assists for the Suns, leading them to the best record in the entire NBA.

Even at his age, he is still one of the top players in the entire league and has made the All-Star Game in the last three seasons.

Paul and the Suns will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.