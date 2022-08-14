LOOK: Jae Crowder Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

Skip to main content
LOOK: Phoenix Suns Star Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

Phoenix Suns star Jae Crowder commented on Antonio Brown's latest Instagram post. Crowder has also played for the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. As for Brown, he has played for the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is currently a free agent.
Recently, seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown made a post to Instagram.

There are thousands of likes and comments on the post. 

One of the people who left a comment was Phoenix Suns star Jae Crowder.

Jae Crowder's Comment 

Crowder just finished up his tenth season in the NBA, and second playing for the Suns.  

He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. 

The Suns had the best record in the NBA during the regular season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. 

In addition to the Suns, Crowder has also played for the Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers Miami Heat, and Utah Jazz.

He is a solid role player, and has helped a several teams make deep playoff runs. 

At 32-years-old, he has already played in 107 career playoff games. 

In 2020 and 2021, he made the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons with the Heat and Suns. 

As for Brown, he is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. 

He spent the first nine seasons of his career on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and has also played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

In 2021, he helped Tom Brady and the Bucs win the Super Bowl over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Currently, he is 34-years-old, and is a free agent available for any team in the NFL to sign. 

