BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Star Signing With New Team

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski reported that Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton has agreed to an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers.

Woj: "RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history."

Ayton was the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, so he is a restricted free agent and the Suns can match any offer.

Woj: "So far, Suns haven't shown an interest in negotiating a sign-and-trade on Ayton with the Pacers, but the expectation remains that Phoenix will match the record-$133M offer sheet once it's signed, sources tell ESPN. Suns could trade Ayton as soon as Jan. 15 once sheet is matched. If Suns match, Ayton has veto power on a trade for a full year."

Therefore, the Pacers may not end up with Ayton, and all of the power is in the hands of the Suns.

Last season, the Suns made it to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs after having the best record in the entire NBA.

Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in 58 regular season games.

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Making the playoffs in 2021 ended a postseason drought that had lasted a decade.

As for the Pacers, they finished the year as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.