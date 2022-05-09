What? Devin Booker Just Reported Major News On Twitter

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker sent out a tweet from his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon. Booker and the Suns are in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks.

On Sunday afternoon, Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker sent out a tweet from his Twitter account reporting news.

Booker's tweet said: "Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, book tells sources. A formal announcement is expected later today."

The Suns finished with the best record in the entire NBA, and Monty Williams was a finalist to win the award, so it is totally plausible that he did win the award.

The irony is that Booker, and not an NBA media member reported the news, which fans will surly have a lot of fun with on NBA Twitter.

Booker went off for 35 points and seven assists on Sunday afternoon, but the Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 111-101.

The win for the Mavs tied up the series at 2-2, so both teams have defended their home courts.

Game 5 will be back in Arizona on Tuesday evening where the winner will take a 3-2 lead in the series (Game 6 will be in Dallas and if applicable Game 7 will be in Phoenix).

