Skip to main content

Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral

Evan Mobley had a massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and during the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got dunked on by Evan Mobley.

Early in the first quarter, Mobley set a high screen for Donovan Mitchell, then rolled to the basket.

Mitchell then hit him with a perfect bounce pass, which Mobley then dunked right before Antetokounmpo could get there to defend the rim. 

The NBA on ESPN shared a miraculous photo of the dunk (taken by Morry Gash of the Associated Press), and the post is going viral on Twitter. 

Mobley can be seen slamming the ball through the basket while Antetokounmpo gets out of the way. 

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA and won the Defensive Player of The Year Award in 2020.  

On the season, he is averaging 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest and is still one of the best defenders in the league.  

As for Mobley, this is an excellent highlight to add to his resume (he's only in his second season in the NBA). 

The former USC star was the third-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has gotten off to a solid start to his career.

During his rookie season, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.

So far this season, he is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest. 

The Cavs came into the game with an 8-5 record, while the Bucks are 10-3. 

USATSI_19265654_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273064_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Suns Updated Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19121457_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Pelicans Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Hawks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18325775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Raptors Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19333148_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19412139_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar