Photo Of Kevin Durant Going Viral

A photo of Kevin Durant from Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards is going viral.
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets had themselves a fantastic night.   

After an eventful week, they picked up a huge road win over the Washington Wizards by a score of 128-86 (for a 42-point win). 

During the game, Kevin Durant had an unbelievable crossover move that dropped Daniel Gafford to the floor, and he then drained the shot.

The play had thousands of fans on Twitter (and in the crowd) in awe. 

A fantastic photo that was captured of the play is going viral (@CuffsTheLegend posted a tweet of the picture, and it has over 26,000 likes).

Durant can be seen in the air shooting the shot while Gafford is on the ground.

LeBron James commented on the photo before the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz.

@CuffsTheLegendcaptioned the photo: "this pic is iconic"

James commented"INSANE bro!!! Iconic for sure"

Durant finished his night with 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists on 10/21 shooting from the field.  

Durant is averaging 32.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest. 

He is also shooting 51.9% from the field.  

The Nets improved to 3-6 in their first nine games of the season. 

They will have a chance to keep the momentum going because they will play the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Saturday night. 

The Hornets are a team the Nets should beat. 

As for the Wizards, they dropped to 4-5 in their first nine games of the season. 

They will now head to Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. 

