Amazing Photo Of LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Is Going Viral

A photo of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball from Charlotte Hornets media day is going viral on Twitter.
The Charlotte Hornets held media day on Monday, and they began training camp on Tuesday.

They will play their first preseason game on Oct. 2 when they visit the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

On Monday, the team also announced the signing of LiAngelo Ball, the older brother of All-Star LaMelo Ball. 

Therefore, LiAngelo was at media day and took photos with his LaMelo. 

One of the pictures has gained a lot of traction on Twitter and is going viral.

Walker Mehl of Locked on Hornets shared a photo of them, which now has over 32,000 likes.

LiAngelo has played with the Hornets in NBA Summer League for two consecutive seasons, and in 2021, he averaged a very solid 9.6 points per contest.

He also attended training camp with the Hornets last season. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was the first to report the deal, revealing that it is a non-guaranteed contract.

Therefore, he will likely not make the 15-man roster, but he could be on their G League team. 

It will be interesting to see if he is given any playing time during the preseason. 

If he were able to do well in training camp (or the preseason), he could put himself in a position to be a candidate for a two-way or ten-day contract at some point.

The Hornets will finish the preseason on Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia 76ers, and they will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 in San Antonio, Texas, against the Spurs. 

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here 

