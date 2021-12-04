Photos Of Klay Thompson Are Going Viral Before The Suns-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center in San Franchise, California, on Friday evening.

Before the game, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson was getting shots up, and he was doing so in his full uniform.

The photos of Thompson can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

Thompson has not played in the last two seasons due to injuries, but appears to be on the verge of returning soon this season.

Before the injuries, Thompson had made the NBA Finals five straight seasons, the All-Star game in five straight seasons and won three NBA Championships in that span.

In the last two seasons without Thompson, the Warriors have missed the playoffs both times.

Without Thompson, they are still off to an 18-3 start this year.

