Pistons Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Michigan on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full lineup for the Pistons against the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full injury report for the Pistons against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

The Pistons come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they have played well as of late.

They are currently on a three-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

On the year, they are 18-47, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball