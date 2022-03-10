Pistons Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls
The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Michigan on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The full lineup for the Pistons against the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full injury report for the Pistons against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Pistons come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they have played well as of late.
They are currently on a three-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
On the year, they are 18-47, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.