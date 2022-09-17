Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed

With NBA training camps right around the corner from opening, there is going to be a lot of movement on rosters around the league.

The regular season starts in 31 days, preseason begins on September 30 and training camps begin in less than two weeks.

Recently, the Pistons agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes (James Edwards III of The Athletic first reported the news).

However, on Saturday, RealGM (h/t Hoops Rumors) reports that Sykes has been waived by the Pistons.

Sykes is 28 years old, but he was a rookie last season on the Pacers.

In 32 games with the team, he averaged 5.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Those were solid numbers, but he was not an efficient shooter (36.3% from the field and 30% from the three-point range).

He also played 13 games in the Showcase Cup for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G League affiliate of the Pacers), and averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest.

Overall, he is still a solid option for a team to sign at some point during the season.

He could be a good candidate for a ten-day contract if a team suddenly deals with injures.

The Pacers were not a good team last season; they went just 25-57 and finished as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Pistons were even worse.

They went just 23-59 and finished as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.