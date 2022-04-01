Pistons Starting Lineup And Injury Report

Skip to main content
The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Detroit Pistons are in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report. 

The full injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

Meanwhile, the full starting lineup for the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

