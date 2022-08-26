This Player Shockingly Averaged More PPG Than Steph Curry And Jayson Tatum

Skip to main content
Last season, Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan averaged 27.9 points per game, which was a career-high. He averaged more points per game than superstars such as Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).
DeMar DeRozan just finished up his 13th season playing in the NBA this past year, and he is coming off a career-year. 

The former USC star put up a career-high 27.9 points per game, and was named to his fifth All-Star Game. 

He was having such a good season that he was named a starter. 

DeRozan is a star, but not necessarily a superstar, so it comes as a big surprise that he averaged more points per game than several superstars last year.  

2022-23 points per game leaders of those who qualified:

  1. Joel Embiid (30.6 PPG)
  2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9 PPG) 
  3. Luka Doncic (29.3 PPG)
  4. Trae Young (28.7 PPG)
  5. DeMar DeRozan (27.9 PPG)

Therefore, DeRozan averaged more points per game than Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell. 

Curry, Jokic and Harden are all true superstars and MVP's of the NBA.  

Jokic is has won the last two MVP's, Curry is a two-time MVP and just won his fourth NBA Championship and Harden was the 2018 MVP and has made the All-Star Game ten seasons in a row. 

Averaging more points per game than those players puts into perspective just how good DeRozan was last year. 

Not to mention he also did it while playing with All-Star Zach Lavine, who is an elite scorer and averaged 24.4 points per game last season. 

DeRozan was also efficient shooting over 50% from the field. 

In addition to the Bulls, he has played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. 

