Trail Blazers Officially Announce Trade For Star Forward

On July 6, the Portland Trail Blazers officially announced their trade with the Detroit Pistons for Jerami Grant.

Grant has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Last season, he averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Pistons.

He will be a huge help to All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

The Trail Blazers sent the Pistons a 2025 first-round pick and two second-round picks (2025 and 2026).

The Trail Blazers also sent the Pistons the draft rights of Gabriele Procida, while the Pistons sent the Trail Blazers the draft rights of Ismael Kamagate.

Last season, the Trail Blazers missed the NBA Playoffs and they also traded away star shooting guard C.J. McCollum.

