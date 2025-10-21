Potential NBA Trade Candidate Dalton Knecht Gets Contract Update
Ahead of their season-opener, the Los Angeles Lakers made a contract decision regarding Dalton Knecht.
According to a report, the team will exercise Knecht’s third-year team option, which kicks in for the 2026-2027 NBA season.
via @KeithSmithNBA: The Los Angeles Lakers have picked up the 2026-27 rookie scale team option for Dalton Knecht, a league source told @spotrac.Knecht will be on the Lakers books at $4.2M for next season.
Knecht has had one of the most up-and-down runs for a first-round pick in quite some time.
However, he’s guaranteed to be under contract for at least the next two seasons, which is a positive sign for the sharpshooter who is still trying to find his fit in the league.
Dalton Knecht is a Name to Watch on the Trade Market
When the Lakers selected Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, they were praised for getting one of the best values with their selection. Although Knecht was on the older side, turning 24 in April after five years in the NCAA, he was viewed as one of the most pro-ready prospects in the pool as he carried a key skillset in the NBA.
Knecht had a role for the Lakers up until the trade deadline last season. The Lakers attempted to move him to the Charlotte Hornets. The deal seemed done, but fell through days after it was agreed to and reported on. Knecht wasn’t Charlotte-bound after all. He went back to the Lakers for the remainder of his rookie season.
The second-year guard remains in the purple and gold for the 2025-2026 NBA season, but the Lakers are still expected to explore Knecht’s trade market throughout the year.
Last season, Knecht played in 78 games for the Lakers. Seeing the court for 19 minutes per game, he made 46 percent of his shots from the field. He attempted 4.4 threes per game, averaging 37 percent from beyond the arc. The rookie wrapped up the year by averaging 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.
This year, Knecht is making a little over $4 million. The Lakers picked up his $4.2 million option for next season. If the fourth season is picked up, Knecht would earn $6.4 million in 2027-2028. He would become a restricted free agent during the 2029 summer.
Season two for Knecht begins on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.