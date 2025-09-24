Quentin Grimes' NBA Free Agency Will Keep Teams Paying Attention
Quentin Grimes is still a free agent in late September.
After breaking out with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, the veteran was hoping to cash in a major offer after an All-Star-caliber stretch, following his trade away from the Dallas Mavericks.
Instead, Grimes is trying to decide whether it’s worth taking the qualifying offer from the Sixers, or taking on a higher one-year deal, not including a no-trade clause.
ESPN Insider Shams Charania recently explained that Grimes and the Sixers still aren’t seeing eye-to-eye at the negotiating table.
“I’m told both of these sides are very far apart on a deal,” Charania said.
“Quentin Grimes’ agent, David Bauman, told me today that it was the first time today that the Sixers made a formal, hard offer to Grimes as a restricted free agent.”
Grimes doesn’t have to sign anything until October 1. The Sixers will gather for media day on Friday and fire up training camp on Saturday before traveling to Abu Dhabi for the preseason. As of Wednesday, Grimes doesn’t plan to attend.
“Bauman added to me that Grimes will not be attending the 76ers media day on Friday. He also will not be traveling with the team this weekend to Abu Dhabi for preseason,” Charania said.
“Where these sides are staring at is that $8.7 million, one-year qualifying offer for Grimes, or a sign-and-trade, or a potentially one-year larger deal, where Grimes would waive his no-trade clause. This is really heading down the barrel as we get closer to October 1.”
Quentin Grimes entered the NBA offseason as one of the top restricted free agents on the market. He just played 28 games with the Sixers, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He shot 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc.
It ended up being a quiet summer for Grimes, who anticipated some big offers on the open market. The Sixers weren’t pressured with any offer sheets from rival teams, leaving the situation where it’s currently at.
Any teams watching from a distance with an eye for Grimes could attempt to land him at some point. As all signs are pointing to a short-term pairing with Grimes and the Sixers, the veteran will be a player to watch to see if he lives up to the hype with some of the Sixers’ top options returning to the lineup.
For most of Grimes’ run, the Sixers didn’t have Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey on the floor. As a result, Grimes was at the top of the pecking order. Before getting to Philadelphia, Grimes averaged 10.2 points on 40 percent shooting from three with the Mavs.
The Sixers still have time to lock-in Grimes with a multi-year deal, but the situation hasn’t been trending in that direction this offseason.
Across the division, the Brooklyn Nets ended up in a similar spot with Cam Thomas, who ultimately returned for one more year. The Sixers might end up in the same position with Grimes, leaving the door open for teams to pursue Grimes, depending on how the upcoming season shakes out.