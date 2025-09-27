Quentin Grimes’ Situation Could Draw Wider NBA Interest
Quentin Grimes remains an NBA free agent on the first day of Philadelphia 76ers training camp.
Although he’s a restricted player with a qualifying offer on the table, Grimes is currently not participating in team activities with the Sixers. It was believed that Grimes and the Sixers would get a multi-year deal done in the offseason, but the clock is still ticking on that.
At this point, Grimes’ agent has gone public to tell their side of the story, claiming that the Sixers “haven’t attempted in any way to be serious,” according to the PhillyVoice.
Are There Other Options for Grimes?
At the beginning of the offseason, it was reported that Grimes is looking for a salary in the ballpark of $25 million. Several reports since then have suggested the Sixers aren’t getting there, leaving the two parties far away from striking any offer other than the qualifying offer.
Could another team swoop in and satisfy Grimes and his team with an offer sheet? Just one club has the space to do it, but they don’t seem to be showing interest at this time.
“Outside of the 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets are the only team currently with cap space to theoretically tender an offer sheet,” reports HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, “but that possibility hasn’t gotten much traction, league sources told HoopsHype.”
The Nets have entered a rebuilding phase. While they’ve been generous with their offers to free agents in the past, Brooklyn doesn’t seem like a logical contender to make a major offer to Grimes.
Other teams would have to make a deal in a sign-and-trade scenario. So far, there hasn’t been any traction for that scenario, but it’s something to keep an eye on as the NBA watches this stalemate play out, reaching new levels of discomfort.
“As of Thursday, Bauman was just as pessimistic about coming to terms on a multiyear contract,” Adam Aaronson of the PhillyVoice wrote. “As of his discussion with PhillyVoice, he was instead focused on making proposals of alternate one-year ‘balloon’ deals.”
The last time the Sixers put together a balloon deal, KJ Martin was moved ahead of the trade deadline during the same season. Since Grimes is 25, with over 240 games of experience, he would certainly have playoff contenders interested for his services this year if the Sixers can’t complete their plan of locking him in long-term.
Before Grimes was traded to the Sixers last year, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting 40 percent from three with the Dallas Mavericks. After landing on the Sixers, he boosted his numbers to 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists with 37 percent shooting from three in 28 games.