Quote From LeBron James Is Going Viral

LeBron James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers two different times during his NBA career, and he told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic "the door's not closed on that" in reference to a potential return. He is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers and has also played for the Miami Heat.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is in Cleveland, Ohio, where LeBron James has played two different times during his NBA career.

After being drafted by them in 2003, he left the franchise for the Miami Heat in 2010, but then returned during the summer of 2014.

In 2016, he helped lead them to their NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors where they had the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history (down 3-1 to come back and win three straight games).

On Saturday, after All-Star game practice, James spoke to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic and some of what he said is going viral.

The article from Lloyd can be read on The Athletic in the hyperlink above, and the tweets can be seen embedded below from Lloyd and Bleacher Report.

The Lakers are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-31 record.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are one of the best up and coming teams in the NBA with a 35-23 record, and are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2018 (the season before James left), so this is their first time being a competitive team without him.

James is 37-years-old, in his 19th NBA season and on Sunday will be playing in his 18th All-Star game.

He's won four NBA championships with the Heat (2), Cavs (1) and Lakers (1)

He is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the 41 games that he has played in this season.